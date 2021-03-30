Live

Egypt rolls out red carpet for Vladimir Putin

The Russian leader and his Egyptian counterpart President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi may both have fraught relations with the West right now, but between the two of them, it's seemingly nothing but love. Alex Ortiz reports from Cairo.
