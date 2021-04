Edie Falco on end of "Nurse Jackie," "Sopranos" and family Showtime’s “Nurse Jackie” injects dark humor into the serious issue of prescription drug addiction for its seventh and final season. Edie Falco plays Jackie Peyton, a lying, cheating, pill-popping ER nurse whose addiction is finally exposed. Falco joins “CBS This Morning” for a preview of Sunday’s episode and to discuss the ending of the show.