Economy 4.0 Economy 4.0, often referred to as the Fourth Industrial Revolution, signifies a profound transformation in the global economic landscape, driven by the extensive integration of digital technologies and automation across various industries. Key innovations defining Economy 4.0 include Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Machine Learning (ML), Sustainability and Green Technologies, and collaborative efforts between governments, industry professionals, and academics. Economy 4.0 aims to showcase society's transition towards an interconnected and technologically advanced economy, highlighting how the integration of technology into daily life empowers individuals and society as a whole.