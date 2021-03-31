Live

Eating too healthy may be sign of eating disorder

A new eating disorder known as orthorexia is an unhealthy obsession with eating healthy. Those who suffer from other eating disorders like anorexia are increasingly showing signs of orthorexia. Bigad Shaban reports from Los Angeles.
