Earthquake worsens humanitarian crisis in Turkey and Syria amid political battles Turkey and Syria are reeling from the devastating earthquakes which have killed thousands of people. Humanitarian groups warn the earthquakes could worsen a crisis both countries were already facing prior to the earthquakes. Andrew Tabler, a Martin J. Gross senior fellow at the Washington Institute, and the former National Security Council director for Syria, joined CBS News to discuss how the complicated politics in the region is becoming an obstacle to help those impacted by the earthquakes.