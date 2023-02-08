Earthquake survivors in Turkey, Syria immediately need shelter, supplies, aid official says The death toll from the powerful earthquake that struck parts of Turkey and Syria surpassed 11,000 on Wednesday and is expected to continue to rise. Rescue workers are in a race against time to find any survivors buried beneath the rubble of thousands of collapsed buildings. Arwa Damon, board president and co-founder of the International Network for Aid, Relief and Assistance, a nonprofit that provides access to medical and mental health care for children impacted by war, joined Anne-Marie Green on "CBS News Mornings" to discuss the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the region.