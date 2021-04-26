Live

Watch CBSN Live

Dylann Roof addresses jury in sentencing hearing

Dylann Roof spoke Wednesday to the jury that will decide whether he dies or spends the rest of his life in prison. Roof was convicted of the murders of nine black people in a Charleston, S.C., church. Mark Strassmann has more.
