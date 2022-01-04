Live

Drivers endure frigid night on impassible highway

Emergency crews had to dig out drivers who were stranded overnight on Interstate 95 in Virginia after a winter storm. Those trapped included Virginia Senator Tim Kaine. Errol Barnett shares the latest.
