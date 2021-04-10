Live

Dramatic tales of survival in Paris attacks

Some fortunate survivors in a string of coordinated shootings and bombings across the French capital ran for their lives. Others literally hung by their fingernails outside windows. One man says his phone saved his life. Allen Pizzey reports.
