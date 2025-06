Dr. Scott Gottlieb on HHS Secretary RFK Jr.'s newly appointed vaccine advisory panel Dr. Scott Gottlieb served as FDA commissioner in President Trump's first term, and is currently on the board at Pfizer and the chairman of the board at Illumina. He tells "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that "this does look like a political process right now" as Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy has made changes to the vaccine advisory panel ACIP.