Dr. Rahul Gupta on the fentanyl crisis Born in India, Dr. Rahul Gupta has treated addiction patients, run West Virginia's Bureau for Public Health, and worked for the March of Dimes. He became director of the Office of National Drug Policy Control, the first physician to serve in this role. He talks with "CBS Saturday Morning" co-host Jeff-Glor about addressing the nation's drug scourge, especially when it comes to fentanyl.