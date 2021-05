Dr. Larry Nassar gets 175 years for sexual abuse Former Michigan State University and Team USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced to a maximum of 175 years in prison Wednesday. He pleaded guilty to sexually abusing young athletes under the guise of medical treatment. Hours later, Michigan State President Lou Anna K. Simon resigned amid growing pressure. Criminal defense attorney and former federal prosecutor Vinoo Varghese joins CBSN to discuss Nassar's trial.