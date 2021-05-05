Live

Watch CBSN Live

Dr. Atul Gawande on what we should be asking in end-of-life care

Dr. Atul Gawande helped transform the conversation about aging and death in his book, "Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End." The book spent 85 weeks on the New York Times Best Sellers list and is now available in paperback. Dr. Gawande, a surgeon at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the importance of focusing on how someone wants to live at the end of their life -- not just how to keep them alive.
