Dozens of Chipotles close after E. coli outbreak sickens customers Chipotle closed 43 of its locations in the Pacific Northwest after an E. coli outbreak. There are 22 reported cases, 19 in Washington state and three in Oregon. Eight people are hospitalized, but not all the victims ate at the chain’s restaurants. Dr. Tara Narula joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the outbreak and symptoms to watch out for.