Dozens killed in Israeli airstrike in Gaza and other top headlines Here are some of the top headlines of the day, including dozens of people who were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a U.N. school complex in Gaza, new murder charges filed against the suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer — who is now accused of killing six women on New York's Long Island — and new crash test results released by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety for three of the nation's top-selling SUVs. Chris Livesay, Carolyn Gusoff and Kris Van Cleave report.