Dozens of injured Palestinians enter Egypt as part of first evacuations in Israel-Hamas war The Rafah border crossing opened for some foreigners and wounded civilians to cross from Gaza to Egypt for the first time since the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee, the BBC's Rushdi Abualouf and CBS News White House reporter Bo Erickson have the latest on the crossing opening and the White House's reactions to Israel's military expansion into Gaza.