Visit CBS Village
Free CBS News App
Stream CBSN Live
Sign Up For Newsletters
COVID Pandemic
Israel-Gaza Conflict
Biden Administration
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
George Floyd's family meets with Biden and Pelosi on anniversary of death
George Floyd died one year ago: "He literally has changed the world"
Half of U.S. adults are now fully vaccinated, CDC says
Excavating the Tulsa Massacre to reconstruct "suppressed history"
Why this 14-year-old activist is fighting for trans athletes
Couple facing murder charges in deaths of Idaho children
GOP leaders condemn Marjorie Taylor Greene for Holocaust comparison
Blinken visits Mideast in bid to solidify Israel-Gaza truce
GOP senators to propose infrastructure counteroffer near $1 trillion
CBS Village
Visit CBS Village
Dancers seek to rid ballet performances of Asian stereotypes
The unapologetic Ben Crump
Maya Angelou and Sally Ride to be honored on quarters
Stacey Abrams on writing herself into the story – and history
LA nonprofit supports young photographers
Woman receives gift of motherhood after cancer diagnosis
Gay priests: Breaking the silence
Carrie Underwood's gospel gifts
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search
Login
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Donor creates scholarship for straight-A athletes
An anonymous donor created a scholarship to motivate one high school’s Black football players to get straight As. They can earn $25,000 each high school semester they get perfect grades. Mark Strassmann shares more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On