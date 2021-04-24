Live

Donor breathing new life into Lincoln Memorial

Abraham Lincoln established the Thanksgiving holiday as a way to unite the country as the Civil War raged on. On the eve of another Thanksgiving, Chip Reid speaks with a man working to make sure Lincoln's legacy looks pristine.
