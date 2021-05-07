Live

Donna Brazile on Democratic Party divisions, Clinton campaign

Explosive claims by former Democratic National Committee chair Donna Brazile are bringing attention back to the 2016 presidential race. In a new book, Brazile reveals the DNC struck a deal with Hillary Clinton's campaign in August 2015, trading strategic and financial control of the committee for fundraising and investment. Brazile joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss her book, "Hacks: The Inside Story of the Break-Ins and Breakdowns that Put Donald Trump in the White House."
