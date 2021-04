Donald Trump shares pet peeves at Daytona rally Amid reports of disunity in the Republican Party over his comments, Donald Trump rallied supporters in Daytona Beach, Florida on Wed. Trump touched on several topics that have sparked controversies in his campaign, including his comments on Megyn Kelly, his mocking of a disabled New York Times reporter and his assertion that Muslims in the U.S. celebrated after the 9/11 attacks. See Trump's full remarks.