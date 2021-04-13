Live

Watch CBSN Live

Donald Trump on Ted Cruz: “He’s got a problem”

GOP front-runner Donald Trump says fellow Republican candidate and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz has a “problem” with his presidential eligibility. Despite earlier statements, Trump says he would support Ted Cruz if he won the nomination.
