Live

Watch CBSN Live

Donald Trump: Hillary Clinton should apologize

Donald Trump says Hillary Clinton should apologize for comments she made about him and ISIS recruitment; and Lindsey Graham drops out of the GOP race. RealClearPolitics reporter Caitlyn Huey-Burns discusses the latest political news.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.