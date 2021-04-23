Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton prepare to face off at final presidential debate Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton are preparing to go head-to-head Wednesday night for the final presidential debate. Controversy shadows both campaigns -- Trump is dealing with the aftermath of a leaked 2005 tape revealing the GOP nominee making lewd remarks about women, while Clinton is dealing with the WikiLeaks release of hacked campaign emails. CBS News chief White House correspondent Major Garrett and CBS News correspondent Nancy Cordes join CBSN to discuss.