Live

Watch CBSN Live

Donald Trump denounces KKK endorsement

The latest issue of the KKK official newspaper "The Crusader" backed Donald Trump for president, although the Republican nominee on Tuesday denounced the endorsement. CBSN's Elaine Quijano has the latest.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.