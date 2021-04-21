Live

Watch CBSN Live

Trump campaign faces internal turmoil

After a staff shake-up diminishing his stature, Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has resigned. He is under fire for incriminating connections to Ukraine. Washington Post political reporter Philip Bump joins CBSN to discuss.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.