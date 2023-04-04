Donald Trump Indictment
Finland Joins NATO
Oil Production Cuts
Biden and Reelection
Live Updates: Trump pleads not guilty to 34 counts in Manhattan courtroom
Trump addresses supporters in Florida after pleading not guilty in New York
Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg says "thorough investigation" led to Trump indictment
Read the full Trump indictment charging him with 34 felony counts
Donald Trump's day in court
Weapons, ammunition, yearbooks found in Nashville shooter's home, warrant says
Kansas' anti-transgender bill could have potential veto by governor overturned
Caitlin Clark defends Angel Reese, says only LSU should go to White House
As Finland joins NATO, here's what it means and why it matters
Donald Trump back in Florida to deliver speech
CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane was at the courthouse during the proceedings and tells John Dickerson the atmosphere was more understated than many are used to seeing from Former President Trump.
