Donald Trump and Ben Carson face off as controversy swirls Politico New York Senior Reporter Azi Paybarah has been following the candidates and joins CBS This Morning to discuss the latest twists in the multi-candidate race for the Republican presidential nomination -- Ben Carson and Donald Trump are virtually tied for the lead in the latest polls. But as Nancy Cordes reports, Carson was forced to correct parts of his personal story -- including a claim that he turned down a scholarship to the U.S. military academy at West Point.