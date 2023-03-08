Dominion lawsuit documents show Rupert Murdoch rejected 2020 election lies New documents released in Dominion's defamation lawsuit against Fox News show chairman Rupert Murdoch did not believe the 2020 election lies spread by his news network. There is also bipartisan outrage after Fox News host Tucker Carlson tried to rewrite history with cherry-picked surveillance footage from the Capitol riot, falsely calling it a mostly peaceful protest. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane reports.