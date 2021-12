DOJ announces lawsuit against Texas over redistricting plans The Department of Justice is suing Texas over GOP-approved redistricting maps that the department says discriminate against Black and Latino voters. Plus, the stock market bounces back as health experts find that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 may not be as deadly. CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett and Politico national correspondent Meridith McGraw join CBSN "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the latest.