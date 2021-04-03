Live

Dogs can be good for your health

Experts say having a dog as a pet can benefit humans both physically and emotionally. As Dr. Mallika Marshall reports, dogs can provide companionship, boost activity levels and make kids more active while improving the lives of older adults.
