Dog ends up in gorilla enclosure at zoo

"Look out!" Visitors reacted with shock and confusion after they spotted a stray dog that somehow ended up in a gorilla enclosure at a San Diego Zoo. The dog was safely removed, and no animals, staff or guests were harmed.
