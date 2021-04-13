Live

Watch CBSN Live

Doctor stabbed to death in affluent NYC suburb

A pediatrician was found stabbed to death in her mansion in Scarsdale, New York. Her estranged husband has been charged with murder. "48 Hours" Crimesider's Graham Kates joins CBSN with more on the investigation.
