Doctor on increase in kids hospitalized for COVID-19, CDC shortening isolation guidance The U.S. is seeing an increasing number of children hospitalized due to COVID-19. Dr. Dyan Hes, founder of Gramercy Pediatrics in New York City, spoke with Jessi Mitchell on CBSN about what's behind this increase and her take on the CDC shortening the isolation period for people who test positive for COVID-19 but don't have symptoms.