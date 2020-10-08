Live

Doctor discusses President Trump's health, treatments, and comments calling therapeutics a cure

In a Twitter video, President Trump called his coronavirus infection "a blessing in disguise," and praised Regeneron's experimental antibodies treatment he received at Walter Reed for making him feel better. CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the president's health, what there is to know about antibody treatments, and Trump's comments calling therapeutics a cure.
