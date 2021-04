Doctor on COVID vaccine updates and states reopening 100% Dr. Bob Lahita, director of the Institute for Autoimmune and Rheumatic Diseases at St. Joseph Health and professor of medicine at New York Medical College, joined CBSN to discuss the latest on COVID-19, including plans for New York City to reopen 100% by July, and Moderna testing a new version of its vaccine that would not need to be stored in ultra-cold facilities.