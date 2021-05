Do digital home devices put your privacy at risk? Millions of Americans use voice-activated digital devices like Amazon Echo with the Alexa personal assistant, but the growing trend also raises privacy concerns. According to a report on the tech news website, "The Information," Amazon is considering giving transcripts of Alexa's audio recording to third-party app developers. CBS News contributor and Wired editor-in-chief Nicholas Thompson joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the privacy risks.