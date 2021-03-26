Live

Watch CBSN Live

Disputes grow over pets during couple break-ups

Over the past five years, divorce attorneys across the nation have seen almost a 30 percent jump in pet disputes. However, animals aren't treated like kids in family court, but rather as property. KPIX-TV's Liz Cook reports.
