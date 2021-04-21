Live

Watch CBSN Live

Did Zika reach Miami Beach?

There may be a new cluster of the Zika virus in Miami Beach. There are currently 35 cases of the virus transmitted by local mosquitoes in the Miami-Dade area. CBS News' David Begnaud discusses the virus threat in south Florida.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.