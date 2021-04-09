Live

Did Donald Trump blame Bush for 9/11?

GOP front runner, Donald Trump was asked by Bloomberg television if he could control a nation after a mass tragedy. In response, he seemed to blame George Bush for the September 11, 2001 attack. Jericka Duncan reports.
