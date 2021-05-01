Live

Watch CBSN Live

Did an app lead to teen's death?

Saturday at 10/9c, "48 Hours" investigates the murder of 13-year-old Nicole Lovell and the hidden dangers of meeting strangers online in "Killer App." "48 Hours" senior executive producer Susan Zirinsky discusses on CBSN.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.