DHS Secretary Mayorkas defends Biden administration's border policy as migrant numbers rise Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas defended the Biden administration's policy at the southern border Wednesday, as the number of migrants attempting to cross into the U.S. nears a 20-year peak. CBS News homeland security and justice reporter Nicole Sganga joins CBSN to discuss his take on the border crisis, and how DHS is helping hard-hit communities get the coronavirus vaccine.