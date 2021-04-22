Live

Watch CBSN Live

Device explodes at New Jersey charity race

An unspecified device, possibly akin to a M-80 firecracker, detonated in a garbage can near a charity race in Seaside Park, N.J. Al Della Fave of the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office joins CBSN with the latest details.
