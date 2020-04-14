Detroit battles growing coronavirus outbreak Michigan officials say the city of Detroit has over 6,700 confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 5% have died, making it one of the country's hardest-hit areas. To help control the spread of the virus, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan initiated the Coronavirus Water Restart Plan in March after a series of controversial water shutoffs since 2014. Jericka Duncan examines how the city, where 36% of the population lives in poverty, is working to contain its growing virus outbreak.