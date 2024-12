Details on allegations that led to Pete Hegseth being forced out of veterans charity CBS News confirms President-elect Donald Trump's choice for defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, was forced to step down from a veterans nonprofit after being accused of alcohol abuse, sexual misconduct, and mismanaging the group's money. That's on top of a previous sexual assault allegation. Hegseth's attorney tells CBS News he denies the allegations. CBS News political reporter Katrina Kaufman has more.