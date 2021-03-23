Live

Despite truce proposals, war in Gaza rages on

Hamas rocket launchers roared to life minutes after a humanitarian truce expired. Israel says it proposed another brief cease-fire of 24 hours, which Hamas rejected, only to propose its own hours later. Don Dahler reports.
