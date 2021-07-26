Negotiators say bipartisan infrastructure deal is within reach, despite setbacks A bipartisan infrastructure proposal is hanging in the balance after a failed procedural vote last week. Despite setbacks, lawmakers are expressing optimism that a deal is within reach. The Washington Examiner's senior political correspondent, David Drucker, and Politico's White House correspondent and associate editor Anita Kumar join CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more. Then, CBS News congressional correspondent Kris Van Cleave discusses his interview with Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan after he was barred from a House select committee to investigate the capitol riot.