Live

Watch CBSN Live

Negotiators say bipartisan infrastructure deal is within reach, despite setbacks

A bipartisan infrastructure proposal is hanging in the balance after a failed procedural vote last week. Despite setbacks, lawmakers are expressing optimism that a deal is within reach. The Washington Examiner's senior political correspondent, David Drucker, and Politico's White House correspondent and associate editor Anita Kumar join CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more. Then, CBS News congressional correspondent Kris Van Cleave discusses his interview with Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan after he was barred from a House select committee to investigate the capitol riot.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.