DeSantis criticizes Biden, defends Trump from critics in RNC remarks Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke Tuesday night at the 2024 Republican National Convention, criticizing President Biden and Democrats for their policies and record, while defending former President Donald Trump from his critics. "As a citizen, as a husband and as a father, I am alarmed that the current president of the United States lacks the capability to discharge the duties of his office," DeSantis said.