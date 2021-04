Dermot Mulroney on new medical drama, "Pure Genius" Actor Dermot Mulroney's first acting role was in the CBS television movie, "Sin of Innocence" in 1986. Since then, he's starred in more than 70 movies. Mulroney returns to CBS in the new drama, "Pure Genius," playing a surgeon enlisted by a tech billionaire to work in a cutting-edge hospital. Mulroney joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the series.