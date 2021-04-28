Deputy AG nominee grilled by Senate Judiciary Committee Rod Rosenstein, who is expected to take over the Russia investigation for the Justice Department following AG Jeff Sessions' recusal, faced some tough questions during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday. Rosenstein told the committee he would investigate all matters regarding the Trump administration in a fair and impartial way, but stopped short of committing to appointing a special counsel to oversee the probe. CBS News justice reporter Paula Reid joins CBSN with the latest.