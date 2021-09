DHS Undersecretary John Cohen on how threats to the U.S. have changed since 9/11 Many things changed in the U.S. after the 9/11 terror attacks, including how the country handles national security. Department of Homeland Security Acting Undersecretary of Intelligence and Analysis John Cohen tells CBSN anchor Lana Zak about how the U.S. now treats foreign and domestic threats. Cohen also discusses the possibility of violence against Afghan refugees in the U.S. by domestic extremists.